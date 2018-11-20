Zone 3 council planning trainings, picnic in 2019

A brief meeting of the Zone 3 Public Safety Council on Nov. 12 featured a reminder about the annual “Get Stuffed With Love” program that ensures no city residents go without a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.

There are no income or age requirements. Everyone in need is eligible to receive a free, warm meal delivered to their residence.

Zone 3 community relations Officer Christine Luffey said she would take calls at the Zone 3 station until noon on Nov. 20. Call 412-488-8425 to place your request.

“There’s no reason anyone in the City of Pittsburgh should be hungry or lonely that day,” she said.

She said many recipients in the past have told her thanks, and they would not have had a meal without this program.

Zone 3 Public Safety Council President Liz Style said the communications committee is compiling a list of schools, churches, community groups, businesses, and others which can benefit from attending a public safety council meeting. She hopes to have a completed list in January.

According to the draft calendar, the next public safety council meeting will be on the third Monday in January. The plan is to move the meetings to different sites throughout the year.

Elections will be held at the February meeting.

The public safety council meeting will sponsor active shooter training for the entire zone in early 2019.

Ms. Style said she is hoping the zone can arrange a summer picnic with the police. The tentative date is Saturday, June 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Arlington, McKinley, and other parks are being looked at as potential picnic sites.

“It’s going to take a ton of people to pull this off,” she said.

To a question about thefts from vehicles, Zone 3 Commander Karen Dixon said it is spread out throughout South Side with windows being broken to gain access to items left inside. The thefts occur seven days a week, and mostly at night.

She said she could not believe all of the laptops and guns and wallets left in cars.

The problem has been ongoing for years. City Councilman Bruce Kraus said it can be traced back to at least 2005 when a grant was awarded for Officer Luffey to appear in community TV spots about the danger of leaving valuables in vehicles.

Mr. Kraus said with new students moving to the area every year, the campaign to inform them and all residents about not leaving items visible in cars cannot stop.

Commander Dixon said if there are 10 break-ins in, say, Mt. Lebanon, it is featured on the news. But in the South Side and Hilltop areas it is a common event, she said.

An attendee said she left her purse unattended in the Knoxville Library and, when she returned five to 10 minutes later, her wallet was gone. Her credit card was used for small-priced items, and was traced. The police went to the thief’s home and arrested her.

Commander Dixon said she was in the East End about 4 p.m. when she spotted a youngster running from car to car trying the handles to find one that was unlocked. So, make sure to lock your cars as well as not leave valuable items behind.

Next, a park ranger from the city’s Dept of Public Safety who was attending the meeting discussed the Junior Ranger Program in which youths meet with him and other rangers and tour the woods.

The program lasts all spring and summer.

He said he hopes to see the program expanded to other areas.

The next Zone 3 Public Safety Council meeting will be on Jan. 21, 2019. There will be no December, 2018, meeting.

See the Zone 3 Facebook page for updates.