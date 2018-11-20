South Side Presbyterian Church seeks help to identify driver who wrecked into sign

The South Side Presbyterian Church is asking for the community's help.

When members arrived at the church Sunday morning, November 11, they discovered their signboard demolished and smashed into the front corner of the historic building.

"There were tire marks, broken light cover pieces, and other vehicle small pieces on the sidewalk at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah Streets. It looks like some kind of vehicle rammed into the building, demolishing the signboard in the process. It's quite remarkable they went between a telephone pole and fire hydrant without hitting them," Pastor Kathy Hamilton-Vargo said.

"Unfortunately, they did not leave a note to accept responsibility for this destruction and they have not contacted us since then either. We have a very high insurance deductible, which frankly, we can't afford to pay right now. So, we would like to ask whoever did this to please contact us and take responsibility with their own insurance or their personal payment."

If anyone in the neighborhood saw or learns who did this, they are asked to call the church at 412-431-0118 to help them get the signboard repaired.

"In the possibility that we will never know who did this, if anyone has some extra funds and would care to help us out with a donation to get the old sign removed and a new one installed, we would be truly grateful for your generosity," Pastor Hamilton-Vargo said.

She explained another incident happened some time between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, November 12-13, "We left the pieces there in place on the sidewalk for two days in case our insurance company or a detective wanted to look at it directly; someone decided to steal the top of the signboard which has the church's name and a cross on it. We might have been able to re-use that.

"So, we'd ask whoever might have taken that to please return it, no questions asked."

People can contact the South Side Presbyterian Church at 412-431-0118; the mailing address is S. 20th and Sarah streets, (1926 Sarah St.), Pittsburgh, PA 15203.