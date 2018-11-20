Philip Murray Bridge (South Tenth Street) reopens to all traffic

The Philip Murray Bridge (South Tenth Street) has reopened to all traffic.

Both outbound lanes and one of the two inbound lanes on the bridge have been closed since May 24, 2018 for Stage 2 of Phase 2 of a bridge rehabilitation project. The work included replacement of the bridge deck, painting, structural steel repairs, wrapping of the suspension cables, and the installation of dehumidification system.

Additional lane and weekend closures of the bridge are expected to occur in spring 2019 for paving of the bridge deck and miscellaneous painting. Allegheny County will issue a release prior to those closures.

The $20 million project is being done in conjunction with funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Federal Highway Administration. The work is being done by American Bridge Company of Coraopolis.

The Philip Murray Bridge, which opened in 1933, is 1,275 feet in length and is the only conventional (parallel cable) suspension bridge in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.