Real estate transactions for issue of Nov. 13, 2018

 
November 13, 2018



17th Ward

James Jancosko to Oakdale Development LLC at 1318 E. Carson St. for $170,000.

William Hoffman to Chris Boehm at 2019 Jane St. for $199,500.

William Andrew Gadd et al. to Xi Wang at 1710 Larkins Way for $135,000.

Matthew Bartek et al. to Megan and Andrew Radkowski at 138 Pius St. for $275,000.

Kevin Marsden to Deborah and Barry Levy at 52 S. 18th St. for $254,500.

18th Ward

Renee Walker to Renee Walker and Lee Edwards at 213 Chalfont St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,908).

Joan M Barry Bache to Hilltop Development LLC at 608 E. Warrington Ave. for $350,000.

Michael Germeyer to Hajjah Holdings LLC at 710 Excelsior St. for $32,000.

Mable Williams to Bank New York Mellon trustee at 89 Lafferty Ave. for $2,147 by sheriff's deed.

19th Ward

Justin Villella to Daniel and Louis Palka at 341 Maple Terrace for $235,489.

MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Bright Future Management LLC at 29 Marne Way for $20,000.

Kevin Rourke to Andrew and Ashley Benchek at 262 Plymouth St. for $70,000.

29th Ward

Atlantica LLC to Realmark Properties at 102 E. Agnew Ave. for $19,619.

Minthu Hoang to Kent and Danni Tran's at 365 Maytide St. for $10,000.

Kristen Hogan to Eric and Charlotte Wilson at 2300 Valera Ave. for $104,150.

Estate of Lois Burke to Charles Kirsch at 2420 Valera Ave. for $68,250.

30th Ward

Russell Hilinski to Maria Gregg at 302 McKinley St. for $87,450.

88 Pittsburgh Management LLC to Robert Zazac III at 333 Suncrest St. for $74,500.

Mt. Oliver

Eugenia Mann trustee to JRR Brownsville LLC at 807 Brownsville Road for $375,000.

 
