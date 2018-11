As a member of Council, I am encouraging all residents to attend the Zoning hearing, requested by Auberle Family Healing Center.

The hearing will be held at the Boro Bldg, 105 Brownsville Rd, on November 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. At this time residents will be able to voice their concerns.

Nick Viglione

Mt. Oliver Councilman