URA to issue RFP on affordable housing gap

 
November 13, 2018



The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is set to issue a request for proposals for developers and non-profits to apply for funding to create and preserve affordable housing in the city. 

This is the first RFP to be issued on expenditures from the city’s Housing Opportunity Fund, and more RFPs are to come. 

The $3.85 million Rental Gap Program (RGP) will provide loans to developers for the creation and/or preservation of affordable units. It is designed to increase the supply of decent affordable housing and to eliminate health, safety and property maintenance deficiencies as well as to ensure compliance with applicable codes and standards. 

Loan funding must be used for units at or below 50 percent and 30 percent area median income. 

The URA plans to host a pre-application meeting on the RFP at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15. More information will be available on the URA website at http://www.ura.org/pages/proposals-bids. 

 
