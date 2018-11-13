Shop South Side on Nov. 24 for Small Business Saturday

The Historic South Side Business District welcomes everyone to shop at small businesses in the South Side on November 24, Small Business Saturday.

Come for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. Enjoy an ice cream, pretzel, milkshake, or fudge? Find these and many other special holiday gifts for your loved ones and friends. South Side has many restaurants, bars, retail and specialty shops, and an abundance of attractions for people of all ages.

Shop “South Side Small” on Small Business Saturday and show support for local businesses. Whether it’s a favorite place for a cup of coffee or that “to die for” place to enjoy a meal, these small businesses keep the South Side community strong, vibrant, and exciting.

On November 24, the South Side Chamber of Commerce will feature a “Small Business Saturday” open house at the South Side Welcome Center at 1100 East Carson Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with light refreshments and small business giveaways.

Visit a directory of South Side businesses at http://www.southsidechamber.org for a listing of more than 400 featured businesses. Connect to any of these businesses with a single click on a smart phone. Street and metered parking on the South Side is free all day on November 22, Thanksgiving Thursday, and November 23, Black Friday. For Small Business Saturday parking, visit the Pittsburgh Parking Authority’s website at http://www.pittsburghparking.com for any parking specials.