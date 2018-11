Readshaw Funeral Home is again a drop-off site for the Toys for Tots program.

Those interested in dropping off a new unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots program, may leave them at Readshaw’s Funeral Home, 1503 Brownsville Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The collection is ongoing until December 10. For more information, call Readshaw’s at 412-882-3850.