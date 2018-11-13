Greenleaf St. reopens after landslide, more work still needs to be completed

In mid-February of this year, Pittsburgh experienced one of the largest and most impactful landslides within the city in recent memory. Tons of soil material came down from Mount Washington, overtopping Greenleaf Street and causing the temporary closure of PA Route 19/60 ramps toward the West End Bridge.

Crews from Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worked around the clock for nearly a week to clear the major arterial and reopen the ramps, however Greenleaf Street had remained closed.

Last week, DOMI completed soil clearance and drainage improvements enabling the reopening of Greenleaf Street between Saw Mill Run and Bradley Street, restoring this connection for the residents of Duquesne Heights and Mount Washington.

These intermediate measures were implemented to enable the street to reopen. Significant additional work is needed and planned for Spring of 2019 to better stabilize the existing slide area.

To date more than $1 million has been invested to remediate this slide event including excavation, geotechnical investigation and engineering design.