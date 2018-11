The Beltzhoover Civic Association is offering a free Thanksgiving Feast for any Hilltop resident.

The feast will be on Sunday, Nov. 18 beginning at 4 p.m. in the St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place. For more information, call 412-641-0362.

The free dinner is sponsored by the Beltzhoover Civic Association and St. Paul AME Church.