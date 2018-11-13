ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Early Bird tickets on sale for Mittens & Mingles

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 13, 2018



The sixth annual Mittens & Mingles benefitting the South Side Welcome Center and The Brashear Association takes place on December 6 at Clear Story Studio.

The retro-chic celebration highlights special holiday drinks and food pairings from some of South Side's favorite restaurants and cocktail crafters.

Early Bird tickets are available for $50 per person or $90 for a couple through November 16 at the South Side Chamber of Commerce's website: http://www.southsidechamber.org/mittens-mingles-tickets-early-bird. After November 16 tickets will be $60 per person or $110 for a couple.

Admission includes: Signature drinks, food pairings, charcuterie boards, sweet and sassy boards and craft beer and wine selections.

Festive attire is suggested at this 21 and over event.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/15/2018 01:02