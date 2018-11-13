Early Bird tickets on sale for Mittens & Mingles

The sixth annual Mittens & Mingles benefitting the South Side Welcome Center and The Brashear Association takes place on December 6 at Clear Story Studio.

The retro-chic celebration highlights special holiday drinks and food pairings from some of South Side's favorite restaurants and cocktail crafters.

Early Bird tickets are available for $50 per person or $90 for a couple through November 16 at the South Side Chamber of Commerce's website: http://www.southsidechamber.org/mittens-mingles-tickets-early-bird. After November 16 tickets will be $60 per person or $110 for a couple.

Admission includes: Signature drinks, food pairings, charcuterie boards, sweet and sassy boards and craft beer and wine selections.

Festive attire is suggested at this 21 and over event.