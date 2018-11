Concord Presbyterian Church will hold a Christmas Breakfast on December 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost of the breakfast is $5 and includes pancakes, egg and sausage. There will also be crafts and a visit from Santa

For more information, call 412-882-1141. The Concord Presbyterian Church is at 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.