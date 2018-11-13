City will hold biannual curbside yard waste collection on Nov. 17

The City of Pittsburgh will conduct its second special biannual curbside yard waste collection on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Resident participation in this program supports the effort to sustaining a healthy environment by diverting valuable resources from landfills.

Yard waste includes leaves, branches that are four-inch in diameter or less, brush, and grass.

Leaves, brush, and grass should be placed in paper bags with a weight limit of 35 pounds per bag. Branches that are four-inch in diameter or less should be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope in branch lengths of five feet or less.

Materials must be placed at the curb in the regular recycling/ refuse pick up spot before 6 a.m. the morning of service.

Yard waste should not contain any of the following prohibited materials; plastic bags, metal or wire, rocks, blocks, bricks, soil, dirt, gravel, glass, metal or plastic.

Yard Waste found not meeting collection guidelines will be left at the curb.

Those with questions on the collection should call the Bureau of Environmental Services at 412-255-2773 or 412-255-2631.