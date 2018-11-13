ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Amy Schrempf announces candidacy for District 3

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 13, 2018



South Side resident Amy R. Schrempf has announced her candidacy for Pittsburgh City Council District 3.

Since 2002, Ms. Schrempf has been a practicing attorney with offices on East Carson Street. She specializes in municipal law, which covers a wide range of issues, including everything from police power, zoning, education policies, environmental regulation, contractual negotiations, general litigation and property taxes. Prior to joining the firm, Amy spent a year as a judicial law clerk with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

In 2008, Ms. Schrempf was appointed to the Allegheny County Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review. She has served as Chair of that Board since 2014.

She is a 1998 graduate of Washington and Jefferson College and 2001 cum laude graduate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Ms. Schrempf purchased her first house in the South Side Slopes in August of 2002. Since May of 2009, she has resided in the Flats.

District 3 encompasses Allentown, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Beltzhoover, Central Oakland, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver Neighborhood, Oakcliffe, South Side Flats, South Side Slopes, South Oakland, and St. Clair.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/15/2018 01:11