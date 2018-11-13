Amy Schrempf announces candidacy for District 3

South Side resident Amy R. Schrempf has announced her candidacy for Pittsburgh City Council District 3.

Since 2002, Ms. Schrempf has been a practicing attorney with offices on East Carson Street. She specializes in municipal law, which covers a wide range of issues, including everything from police power, zoning, education policies, environmental regulation, contractual negotiations, general litigation and property taxes. Prior to joining the firm, Amy spent a year as a judicial law clerk with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

In 2008, Ms. Schrempf was appointed to the Allegheny County Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review. She has served as Chair of that Board since 2014.

She is a 1998 graduate of Washington and Jefferson College and 2001 cum laude graduate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Ms. Schrempf purchased her first house in the South Side Slopes in August of 2002. Since May of 2009, she has resided in the Flats.

District 3 encompasses Allentown, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Beltzhoover, Central Oakland, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver Neighborhood, Oakcliffe, South Side Flats, South Side Slopes, South Oakland, and St. Clair.