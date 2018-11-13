ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Women's Advocacy group meets in Knoxville

 
November 13, 2018



A Women’s Advocacy Group, provided by Women’s Center and Shelter, is meeting at the Knoxville Library, 400 Brownsville Road, every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m.

Topics for the group include: Healthy relationships, self-esteem, safety, anger, self-care, coping skills and healthy communication. Women are welcome to come and share their feelings and understand their options in a supportive and non-judgmental space where they can gain support from other survivors and grow stronger through shared experience.

For more information, contact: outreach@wcspittsburgh.org.

 
