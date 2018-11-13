ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair open meeting is Nov. 15

 
November 13, 2018



Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at the Ormsby Avenue Café, 402 Ormsby Avenue. The meeting is earlier this month because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

 Councilman Bruce Kraus/or representative, Officer Christine Luffey of City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and Erin Tobin of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, have been invited to attend. Discussion and questions as to the neighborhood in general, Hilltop Urban Farm (Steering Committee) will also be on the agenda.

The next meeting will be January 24, 2019.

 
