Knoxville CC will hold a public forum on Nov. 14

The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) will hold a public forum on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Brownsville Road.

The agenda will include a discussion on Understanding of Sexual Harassment with Carrie Benson from the University of Pittsburgh and a representative from Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR). Also, Alex Lavella, Pharm D, from the Hilltop Pharmacy will present on “What medications are considered opioids?” and Jessica Murray, community behavioral health manager and Bonidace Igba, spiritual development coordinator from Auberle Family Healing Center.