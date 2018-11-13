ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

CCC meeting, elections Nov. 14

 
November 13, 2018



The Carrick Community Council (CCC) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. at Concord School, 2350 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

New board members will be elected by Carrick Community Council members present at the meeting. Members of the Carrick Community Council who have submitted an application for a seat on the CCC Board include: Alex Cassun, Donna McManus, Laura Doyle, Andy Miscuk, Jamal Green, Chris Small, Ron Jardini, Gordy Sullivan, Hannah Karolak, John Trotter, Hillary Marcella and Carol Williams.

Carrick residents are welcome to come and meet the candidates and hear about the events the CCC has participated in since the last meeting. Future events will also be announced.

 
