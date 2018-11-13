This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Robert Carr, 425 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Duke Realty Investment LLC, 475 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Thomas Fuchel, 491 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• John Chajkowski, 22 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• TMN LLC, 1225 Grandview Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Kathleen Schneider and John Stenson, 145 Bigham Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Eleanor A. Lerchey Revocable Living, 89 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Calli Crouse, 91 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 2:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Joseph Wasiecko, 107 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Viktor Ampleev and Georgy Kochetkov, 230 Traymore Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 2:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Elizabeth and Regis Sauer, 222 Kramer Way, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Paula Lenigan, 1430 Arlington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Stacey Padjune, 96 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4, 304.7.

• Charles and Sally Smith, 417 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Anita Davis, 30 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Starlett Garner, 304 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Conniston Holdings LLC, 205 Conniston Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Tracy Kopp, 613 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Andrea Williams, 617 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Brian Smith, 816 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Lance Gardenhire, 77 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Milaton Williams, 91 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• William Davison, 621 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Jelani Cooper, 53 Lafferty Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Dolly Corcoran, 914 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• John Leasa, 932 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Shaheem Allen, 84 Proctor Way, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Daniel Longo, 114 Tarragonna Street, 18th Ward, Code IFGC304.1.

• EMC Mortgage Corp, 443 Vandalia Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.11, 302.7.

• Terrence Nugent, 364 Becks Run Road, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Henkels McCoy Inc., 2122 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Three Rivers Property Mgmt. LLC, 2620 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Stanley and Suzanne Piotrowski, 207 E. Meyers Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Patricia and Rodney Kasten, 2224 Lutz Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1.

• Lawrence Hoover, 385 Madeline Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Lawrence Hoover, 0 Madeline Street (59N-254), 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• David Bowen, 43 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Tiara Cook, 207 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.3, 302.2, PM307.1.

• Bernard Buchwalski, 419 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Richard Faust and Eric Koenig, 33 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.1.

• Tuff Properties LLC, 220 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Bellevue Property LP, 1111 Wingate Street, 29th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Mary G. Wolf, 313 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Hattie Benson and Brenda Lamb, 134 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Steeltown Mgmt. Inc., 209 Marland Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Richard Taylor, 203 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Melissa and Sayeeida Polite, 233 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• James and Vildes Bey, 248 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 108.2.

• Omobola Salau, 308 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1.

• Minh Hoang, 135 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Mr. Copper and Jeff Stiegler, 712 Maytide Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.