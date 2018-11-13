ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Housing Court

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 13, 2018



The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Donald Vietmeier, 117 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Debbie Schweiger, 5 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Debbie Schweiger, 417 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Svetlana Burns, 150 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Frank Sciulli,224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Noah Verbit, 129 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Ebony Taylor, 203 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Darnell Taylor, 188 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Nurudeen Lasisi, 419 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/15/2018 00:42