South Hills Chorale Christmas concert on Dec. 14

Sound the Pipes! A wee nod to Scotland opens the South Hills Chorale's annual holiday concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair.

Under the direction of Philip R. Aley and assistant director Skylar Bunk, 90 singers from communities around the Pittsburgh area continue a 58-year tradition of sharing their love of music with local audiences, performing familiar and new Christmas, Hanukkah and other holiday tunes in joyful celebration of the season.

Tickets are $20 and are available from Chorale members, online at http://www.southhillschorale.org, at the door, or Email patmoraytis@comcast.net. For more information, call 412-221-9109.