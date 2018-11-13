ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

South Hills Chorale Christmas concert on Dec. 14

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 13, 2018

Bob Steffen

Sound the Pipes! A wee nod to Scotland opens the South Hills Chorale's annual holiday concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair.

Under the direction of Philip R. Aley and assistant director Skylar Bunk, 90 singers from communities around the Pittsburgh area continue a 58-year tradition of sharing their love of music with local audiences, performing familiar and new Christmas, Hanukkah and other holiday tunes in joyful celebration of the season.

Tickets are $20 and are available from Chorale members, online at http://www.southhillschorale.org, at the door, or Email patmoraytis@comcast.net. For more information, call 412-221-9109.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/15/2018 00:25