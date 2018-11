Real estate transactions for issue of Nov. 6, 2018

16th Ward

Jan Michaels to Jessica Palmer at 3210 Jane St. for $180,000.

Michael Lapiana to Gregory Price and Victoria Sauer at 2927 Mary St. for $235,000.

Estate of Rosemarie Chojnicki to Winning Sky LLC at 92 S. 25th St. for $166,000.

17th Ward

Frederick Flugger to Finesse Development LLC at 1206 E. Carson St. for $235,000.

Robert Claghorn to Barbara Harrington at 137 S. 17th St. for $92,000.

Kimberly Dierdorf to Peter Kohelis and Elizabeth Barnabei at 57 S. 19th St. for $475,000.

William Hoffman to Network Properties Pittsburgh Inc. at 1919 Sidney St. for $354,250.

18th Ward

US Bank NA trustee to Pittsburgh City Holdings LLC at 69 Beltzhoover Ave. for $35,000.

Vicki Schulz to Prenn Tran at 55 Harwood St. for $78,000.

Sarah Hall to Elizabethrose Investments LLC at 426 Winton St. for $15,000.

19th Ward

Nicole Gagliardi to Joseph Wilson at 427 Edith St. for $174,900.

Elizabeth Marshall to Robert and Kim Zielinski at 68 Greenbush St. for $35,000.

Robert Giunta to John and Deborah Knorr at 8 Greenbush St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,254).

James Hoffman to The Trisda Group LLC at 160 Southern Ave. for $135,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Justin Gunther at 456 Sulgrave Road Unit 2303 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,897).

29th Ward

Trifera LLC to Atlantica LLC at 102 E. Agnew Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $93,366).

John Schanck to PPREF A LLC at 229 E. Meyers Ave. for $12,609 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,646) by sheriff’s deed.

Gary Rauch to Barr Property Development Inc. at 119 Eiler Ave. for $50,000.

Mid Atlantic Modern Homes LLC to Christina Bedilion at 21 Wynoka St. for $197,000.

30th Ward

Atlantica LLC to Realmark Properties at 221 Wilbur St. for $12,319.

Mt. Oliver

John Nickl to Donald Dieterle Jr. and Robyn Dieterle at 1736 Arlington Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,474).

Protea LLC to Kendrick Smith at 447 Hays Ave. for $55,000.