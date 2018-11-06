Mount Oliver home invasion ends in the death of an armed intruder

Mt. Oliver Police and paramedics were dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Sherman Avenue at approximately 5:17 a.m. on November 1 in response to a 9-1-1 call about a home invasion/burglary in progress.

There they found Daniel Onan Johnson suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene. It was determined Johnson was armed and had broken into the residence through a second-floor window accessed from the rear porch roof.

The lone resident of the house had been awakened by the intruder when the window was broken. As the resident exited his bedroom with his own firearm, he encountered Johnson, who had a small assault style weapon.

The resident fired at Johnson, striking him once. The resident then called 9-1-1 to report the event.

Johnson did not have any identification and was was transported to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office where he was identified via fingerprints.

At this point in the investigation it is unclear why Johnson broke into the residence and if he acted alone.

The District Attorney’s office was consulted and preliminarily determined that no charges will be filed at this time concerning the resident. At the conclusion of the investigation they will determine if any charges will be filed.