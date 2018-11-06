Tobacco cessation health fair slated for Nov. 15 at the SS Market House

A tobacco cessation health fair will be available to the public on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the South Side Market House, 202 Bedford Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

The public is welcome learn more about topics including: smoking, e-cigarettes and strategies to quit. Attendees will also have a chance to win Giant Eagle gift cards at the event.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease in the United States, with nearly half a million deaths from tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke every year. The proportion of individuals across the US who smoke is about 18.1 percent. Across Pennsylvania, this increases to 21 percent. In Allegheny County 23 percent, more than one-in-five, of people smoke.

However, there are a number of interventions available to assist individuals who are looking to quit their tobacco use.

Student pharmacists and pharmacist faculty from the Duquesne University and University of Pittsburgh Schools of Pharmacy are collaborating to provide education related to tobacco use and information related to its cessation. Information on Juuls and eCig-related products will also be provided.

This event is sponsored by the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) chapter of Duquesne University, with the support of Tobacco Free Allegheny. The Duquesne University School of Pharmacy and University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy are not responsible for the content of this event.

Those with questions about the event should contact Sa’ed Al-Olimat at alolimats@duq.edu.