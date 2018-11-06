ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

State Revenue Department releases data for October 2018 collections

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

November 6, 2018



Pennsylvania collected $2.5 billion in General Fund revenue in October, which was $28.3 million, or 1.2 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $10 billion, which is $238 million, or 2.4 percent, above estimate.

Since the start of the 2018-19 fiscal year, overall tax revenue is $893.2 million, or 9.9 percent, more than was collected in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Sales tax receipts totaled $959.4 million for October, $26.8 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $3.8 billion, which is $94.5 million, or 2.6 percent, more than anticipated.

Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in October was $1.1 billion, $5.4 million below estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $4.1 billion, which is $40.8 million, or 1 percent, below estimate.

October corporation tax revenue of $111.2 million was $10.5 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $941.5 million, which is $179.8 million, or 23.6 percent, above estimate.

Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $90.3 million, $3.1 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $348.9 million, which is $9.1 million, or 2.7 percent, above estimate.

Realty transfer tax revenue was $51 million for October, $0.2 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $182.4 million, which is $4 million, or 2.1 percent, less than anticipated.

Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $144.5 million for the month, $18.4 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $592.1 million, which is $20.5 million, or 3.5 percent, below estimate.

Non-tax revenue totaled $29.7 million for the month, $11.4 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $104 million, which is $19.9 million, or 23.7 percent, above estimate.

In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $205 million for the month, $23.8 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund — which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues — total $915.8 million, which is $35.9 million, or 3.8 percent, below estimate.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018