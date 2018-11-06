Library programs include CD alternatives and crafts

Upcoming programs at the Baldwin Library include:

All items must go at The Baldwin Library’s Fall Book Sale. A mixed bag is $5 (CDs, DVDs, books, etc.). The sale continues on: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m .; Wednesday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m .; Thursday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m .; Friday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m .; and, Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

No item donations will be accepted during the sale.

Movers and Makers Family STEM Nights – Star Wars Edition on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Geared to students in grades K-5, families can learn about a monthly Star Wars topic then build, create and discover in this hands-on maker program. Registration required.

Tales for 2s and 3s – Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. is a storytime specifically geared for toddlers 24-36 months old with a caregiver. There will be great stories, singing of a lot of songs, and have plenty of music, movement and fun. Toddler will love meeting new storytime buddies. To receive notifications, text @talesfor to 81010. An additional program will be on December 13, there will be no storytime November 22.

No CD Player, No Problem is planned for Monday, Nov. 12 @ 6:30 p.m. or Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Now that many cars are now being sold without CD players learn how to still listen to audio books, favorite songs and more without a CD player in your vehicle. Have you heard of podcasts and never knew how to get started listening to them – we’ll help you get on the podcast bandwagon. Registration required.

Learn to make your own Christmas Ornaments on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. Knit a cup of cocoa or crochet a snowflake to decorate a tree or package. Yarn will be provided, just bring knitting needles or a crochet hook. Knitting needles: Size 5 Crochet hook: Size F/5. Registration required.

Free Bingo Friday is Friday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. They will play 10 games of BINGO, with snacks and prizes. No registration required.

For more information or to register, call 412-885-2255. The Baldwin Library is at 41 Macek Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.