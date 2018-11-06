DEP offers funding for environmental education

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) invites schools, nonprofit organizations, and businesses to apply for $205,000 in 2019 Environmental Education Grants to support a wide range of enviro-education projects.

“From a neighborhood event or class activity to statewide public awareness campaigns, environmental educational outreach takes many forms, engaging Pennsylvanians of all ages to develop their local and broader environmental knowledge,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP is committed to supporting these diverse learning experiences, which result in real improvements to the environment and nurture ongoing environmental stewardship.”

General grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded to larger, one-year, regional or statewide initiatives. Mini-grants of up to $3,000 will be awarded to one-year projects of any size.

Examples of eligible enviro-education projects include educating participants on climate change adaptation or the impact of emissions on public health, offering training on the DEP permitting process, connecting city residents to nature, and instruction on reducing abandoned mine drainage or non-point-source water pollution from fertilizers.

Applications must be submitted online through eGrants, https://www.esa.dced.state.pa.us/Login.aspx, (first-time users need to register). The application deadline is January 11, 2019, at 11:59 PM.

All interested are encouraged to participate in a free live webinar on how to apply for Environmental Education Grants on Thursday, November 15, 2018, from noon to 1:00 PM. Environmental Education Director Bert Myers will walk through the steps of applying and answer questions. Registration is required at https://goo.gl/E7SEmd.

Grant application guidelines and instructions are available at DEP Environmental Education Grants, https://goo.gl/zYaATV. A recording of the webinar will be posted there as well.

The Environmental Education Grants Program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside five percent of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. To date the program has provided more than $11.8 million in grants to more than 1,850 organizations.