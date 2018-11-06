Carrick Library game week, programs for kids of all ages

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch will offer several events and opportunities in the coming weeks.

Those looking for a place to hang out and have fun with friends or family where they can read, learn, and play should plan on visiting during International Games Week. On November 8 from 6-8 p.m. and November 10 from 2-5 p.m. Friends of CLP-Carrick will host a special game event to celebrate our national love of games. Come down with a favorite game and play with someone else or enjoy one of the games that will be available.

International Games Week is an initiative run by volunteers from around the world to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational, and social value of all types of games. Can check out the map of libraries celebrating with by clicking on: http://bit.ly/IGWMap18

There will be a Volunteer Orientation and Meeting for the Friends of Carrick Library on Saturday, Nov.10 at 10:15 a.m. with a meeting to follow. Friends Carrick volunteers have already logged more than 60 volunteer hours since September.

Come to the meeting to learn more about how to be an advocate and resource for the Carrick Library by planning events, sharing information, fundraising and promoting the resources the library has to offer.

Email FriendsofCLPCarrick@gmail.com with any questions.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch events include:

Teen Time is on Tuesday, Nov. 06, from 3:30–5:30 p.m. Teens who are into cool art projects, epic games, music, movie nights and just chilling out, are welcome to come kick it at Teen Time.

Kids Club will be on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018 3:30–5 p.m. for kids in grades K-5 to meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology.

Teen Anime Club meets Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 3–4:30 p.m. Join fellow anime enthusiasts around Pittsburgh, where otaku and noobs alike come to hang out, explore Japanese culture, enjoy Anime, showcase cosplay, munch on Pocky and borrow from the library’s extensive manga collection.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.