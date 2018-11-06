Health marketplace now open until December 15

Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace began November 1 and continues through December 15, 2018 with coverage beginning January 1, 2019.

Pennsylvanians looking to enroll in a health insurance plan for next year can compare plans and sign up on Healthcare.gov and returning enrollees can save significant amounts on their premiums by actively shopping around for a more affordable plan that meets their needs. Most Pennsylvanians will qualify for financial assistance such as tax credits to help make the cost of coverage more affordable.

Nationwide, 2019 premiums will drop by 1.5 percent, the first-time average premiums have dropped since the implementation of the Federally-facilitated Marketplace in 2014. In Pennsylvania, the approved 2019 rates for the individual market statewide will see an aggregate decrease of 2.3 percent.

For 2019, there are six insurers in Pennsylvania offering Marketplace plans: Ambetter (Centene), who is new to the Pennsylvania market; Capital BlueCross; Geisinger Health Plan; Highmark; Independence Blue Cross; and UPMC. Many networks have expanded and are offering enhanced benefits such as wellness programs and telehealth services to counteract increases in deductibles and out of pocket maximums.

All consumers re-enrolling in coverage are encouraged to review and update their income and demographic information on their Marketplace application.

The Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers (PACHC) and its statewide membership of community-based healthcare organizations provide free, personal, no pressure, no obligation, non-biased enrollment assistance to individuals seeking the security of health insurance coverage. Federally certified health center-based enrollment assisters—certified application counselors and navigators—are trained and ready to help individuals navigate the enrollment process, including evaluation of plan options and cost.

Individuals seeking information on enrollment assistance or primary health care can locate a local community health center using the Need Health Insurance Help link on the PACHC website at http://bit.ly/enrollment_assistance or by calling the PACHC Navigator Hub toll-free hotline, 1-866-944-CARE (1-866-944-2273).