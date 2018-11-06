Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 222/18 on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Jared Decker, applicant, and South Side Works City Apartments LLC, owner, for 455 S. 26th Street/2639 Sidney Street (12-H-265-3) in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests use of first floor as animal care (general).

Variance: 911.04.A.4: Use as animal care (general) is not permitted in SP-5 zone.

Zone case 222/18 on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Crews Contracting LLC, applicant and owner, for 806-808 Selby Way in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests new four-story single-family attached dwellings with integral parking and rooftop decks.

Variances: 903.03.E.2: Maximum height three stories permitted and four stories proposed; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested for rooftop decks.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.