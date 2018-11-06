This week's South Pittsburgh area Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Deaydre and Tim Pulliam, 821 Eldora Place, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• John DeSantis, 502 Natchez, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 7 Whitworth Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• BG 43 Properties, 973 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.2.

•The following Housing Court casea are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Washington Heights Elderly Housing Corp., 211 Sweetbriar Street, 19th Ward, Code 1004.02.

• Steel City Images LLC, 224 Ulysses Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• SN Servicing Corp. and Margaret Springer, 130 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Chatham Hall Holdings LLC, 405 Griffin Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Joseph Wasiecko, 107 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 403.46.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Stacey Padjune, 96 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Robert Walsh, 729 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Katherine Burks, 236 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Lessie Travis, 315 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Winston Weir, 407 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Helping Hands Housing I LLC, 116 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Estate of George Nelson, 118 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Beltzhoover Citizens Community Development Corp., 121 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Calvin and Pamella Sheffield, 0 Climax Street (14E-233), 18th Ward, Code 922.2.

• Priya Mart LLC, 812 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 922.2.

• Sandra Davison, 741 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.7, 302.3.

• Megan Bean, 845 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 304.6.

• Robert Walsh, 845 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Mary Ann and Steven Owens, 83 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Eleanor Saccio, 87 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Developing Without Borders LTD, 509 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes 306.6, 304.10, 304.9.

• George Christian, 527 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4.

• Vivian Williams, 0 Lafferty Avenue (15K-202), 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• George ChristianJean Nixon, 708 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Ken and Maureen Schuckert, 738 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• John Wong, 916 Loyal Way, 18th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Margaret Soroczak, 400 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Mohammad Hossain and Jebun Neher, 2 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• One Hibiscus LP, 0 Pasadena Street (15D-124), 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Ruth Mahoney, 81 Ruth Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Bryan Bougher, 407 Ruxton Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Ming Guo, 436 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Nancy and William Parker, 2006 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Anthony Fedzen, 2020 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 907.9.5, 1011.1.

• All Ads Up, 2606 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Dorothy Serakowski, 2436 Glenroy Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Wayne Rethage, 65 Amanda Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Joyce Rick, 69 Amanda Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Jeffrey Blackson, 318 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Theda Russell, 320 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Robert Williamson, 108 Grimes Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Elizabeth Augustine and Michael Senoski, 120 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Sharon Porter, 312 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Alfred Watson, 316 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Christian Church, 72 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Karen Samborski, 341 Mathews Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Karen Samborski, 0 Mathews Avenue (33B-3), 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Winfield Carson IV, 220 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Code 107.1.

• Christina and Harold Chikuni, 250 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Charles Kelly, 133 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.