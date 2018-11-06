Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and upcoming cases

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court October 30 cases in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom are:

• Debbie Scheiger, 223 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Debbie Scheiger, 4 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Michael Flores, 174 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Fined $96.87.

• Cecelia Grant, 218 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Continued to Nov. 8.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Donald Vietmeier, 117 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Debbie Schweiger, 5 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Debbie Schweiger, 417 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Svetlana Burns, 150 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Frank Sciulli,224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Noah Verbit, 129 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Ebony Taylor, 203 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Darnell Taylor, 188 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Nurudeen Lasisi, 419 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.