City Theatre breaks ground for their new production center

City Theatre broke ground for its new Philip Chosky Production Center across from the theatre. The facility will include a workshop, paintshop and an outdoor public plaza on Bingham Street.

City Theatre on South Side held a ceremonial ground-breaking for a new back-of-house facility, The Philip Chosky Production Center, for set production on the former Walter Long Manufacturing Co. on Bingham Street.

Beth Newbold, City Theatre board president, explained currently sets are built in small pieces in a shop next to the theatre, taken downstairs to be painted and brought back up to the shop to be assembled before taken outside and up a set of fire stairs and into the theatre through a regular door. The sets can then be reassembled on stage.

She said having a production center will allow them to be more efficient, to build sets even better than they do now. The new facility will have a dedicated painting area.

In addition, a new freight elevator will be constructed next to the theatre to facilitate bringing sets up to the second-floor stage area.

With the new elevator, they won't have to take it up, in the rain, up the fire stairs. They will be able to take the sets right up the elevator and onto the stage, Ms. Newbold said.

In addition to giving the City Theatre more room to construct its own sets, it will give them more space to construct sets for other production companies in the city.

The building fronting Bingham Street where the Philip Chosky Production Center will be constructed will be demolished and a new public plaza will be constructed in its place. The plaza will include benches and trees.

Marc Masterson, artistic director for City Theatre, also announced they would be naming their scene shop for Tony Ferrieri, director of production/resident scenic designer.

Mr. Masterson noted this is Mr. Ferrieri's 40th year at City Theatre. He has designed sets for more than 500 shows in Pittsburgh, 235 at City Theatre.

Renaissance 3 Architects are the architects for the project and Massaro Corporation, construction managers.