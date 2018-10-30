ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issue of Oct. 30, 2018

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

October 30, 2018



16th Ward

Hajjah Holdings LLC to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2617 Josephine St. for $210,000.

Richard Ritter to Anna Grace Holdings LLC at 2518 Leticoe St. for $74,000.

Densmore Family L.P. to Ian Lewis at 2250 Mary St. Unit 211 for $235,000.

Carol Lynn Kornides to Marc Caputo at 58 S. 25th St. for $65,000.

Stephen Hovanec Jr. to John Novak at 2828 Salisbury St. for $128,900.

Yifan Ning to Alejandro and Adhys Obeso at 2307 Sarah St. for $285,000.

Mark Anderson to Pacific Union Financial LLC at 2511 Sarah St. for $2,187 by sheriff's deed.

17th Ward

Kirk Smarsh to Daniel Rohanna at 9 Gregory St. for $61,000.

KRP Development L.P. to Cost Sun Group LLC at 162 S. 17th St. for $135,000.

Rachel Wernert to George Hric III and Kristin Semones at 124 S. 21st St. for $235,000.

18th Ward

Edward Joseph Moore to Jordan Steedley at 219 Kathleen St. for $102,500.

Montooth Property LLC to Brandon Bartoldi at 509 Montooth St. for $3,400.

HSBC Bank USA NA trustee to MGD Holdings LLC at 120 Reifert St. for $35,000.

Stephen Rowe to Keith Donnelly at 116 Schuchert St. for $5,000.

19th Ward

Scott Wroblewski to Nalcom Partners L.P. at 209 Augusta St. for $135,000.

Shirley Ann Fiore to Patrick Fiore at 1621 Beltram Ave. for $50,000.

Wesbert Sainte Juste to Jeffrey and Lisa Schmigel at 155 LaBelle St. for $160,000.

Valerie Visconti to Younggong Wang and Hong Jiang at 1 Trimont Lane 1615A for $698,670.

Ernest Yeckel to Pluto Holdings LLC at 367 Woodruff St. for $60,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $81,624) by sheriff's deed.

29th Ward

Brian Horgan to Benjamin Putnam and Olga Karpova at 1536 Nobles Lane for $35,000.

Robert Mellor to LDT 2 Properties LLC at 2725 Steiner St. for $23,400.

Jonathon Savoy to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency at 2217 Yale Drive for $3,054 by sheriff's deed.

30th Ward

Charity Chewe to Okorie Uchendu at 155 Knox Ave. for $9,000.

Mt. Oliver

Positive Development Management LLC to Bryan DeFranco at 205 Giffin Ave. for $17,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $78,204) by sheriff's deed.

Robert Simmons to Bryan DeFranco at 454 Hays Ave. for $5,800 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $45,942) by sheriff's deed.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/01/2018 22:21