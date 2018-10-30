ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Police seek South Side bank robber

 
October 30, 2018

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Violent Crimes Unit and Major Crimes Unit detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspected bank robber.

The suspect, identified as Daryle Devlin, is believed to be potentially armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Daryle Devlin in connection with the robbery of the Farmer's National Bank in the 1800 block of E. Carson Street. The investigation reveals Devlin, entered the bank and demanded money. The investigation further reveals, the suspect then walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Devlin is described as approximately 5'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds, and 27-years-old.

As part of this ongoing investigation, the Computer Crimes Unit has provided surveillance video showing Daryle Devlin inside the Farmer's Bank. If anyone has information on Devlin's whereabouts or this robbery, they are asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

 
