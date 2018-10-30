Wheatley 'Lights on' resolution passes

State Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, sponsored a resolution that was unanimously adopted by the House earlier this month In order to recognize how important afterschool programs are in the lives of children.

House Resolution 1165 designated Oct. 25 as “Lights on Afterschool Day” in Pennsylvania, and aligns with the commemoration of the annual national event that highlights the benefits of afterschool programs and how they can influence a young person’s life by providing them with academic and lifetime successes.

This year marked the 19th year of Lights on Afterschool, when more than a million people nationwide turn the lights on for afterschool, by opening their doors to showcase the skills students gain and the talents they develop at their afterschool centers.

“As a parent, I understand the value of afterschool programs,” Rep. Wheatley said. “Not only does afterschool programming make learning more fun, it improves student achievement, reduces crimes by and against youth and promotes good social skills.”

Mr. Wheatley noted more than 11.3 million children nationally are alone and unsupervised after school, according to Afterschool Alliance.

“Whether students and children have two working parents, or a single-working parent, many young people remain alone after school,” Rep. Wheatley added. “Afterschool care can be beneficial for families and it’s imperative for me to continue to push for the safety of our young people in any way that I can.”

For more information about Lights on Afterschool, visit Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for quality and affordable afterschool care for children.