South Pittsburgh Reporter

Upcoming programs at the Baldwin Library

 
October 30, 2018



Upcoming programs at the Baldwin Library include:

Meet Geologist Jeff the Geode Guy! takes place on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. It’s your chance to meet Geologist Jeff Smith, a.k.a. The Geode Guy, who will be visiting our library to present a hands-on, interactive earth science program about rock groups and minerals with a special emphasis on geodes! His hands-on program will take students to Mexico and underground to an active geode mine and provide them the opportunity to view crystals and geodes. Geodes, ranging from $3 to $7, will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the program. Registration required.

All items must go at The Baldwin Library’s Fall Book Sale. A mixed bag is $5 (CDs, DVDs, books, etc.). The sale will take place on: Monday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m .; Tuesday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m .; Wednesday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m .; Thursday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m .; Friday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m .; and, Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

No item donations will be accepted during the sale. 

Movers and Makers Family STEM Nights – Star Wars Edition on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Geared to students in grades K-5, families can learn about a monthly Star Wars topic then build, create and discover in this hands-on maker program. Registration required. 

Tales for 2s and 3s – Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. is a storytime specifically geared for toddlers 24-36 months old with a caregiver. There will be great stories, singing of a lot of songs, and have plenty of music, movement and fun. Toddler will love meeting new storytime buddies. To receive notifications, text @talesfor to 81010. An additional program will be on December 13, there will be no storytime November 22.

 For more information or to register, call 412-885-2255. The Baldwin Library is at 41 Macek Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter
PO Box 4285

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

