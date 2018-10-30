Program commemorates 100th Anniversary of World War I

Come to the Beechview Healthy Active Living Center at 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pgh. PA 15216 for a program on the 100th Anniversary of World War I on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2018 Marks the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I. Veterans, history buffs and all interested are welcome to attend this free program suitable for any age.

In the morning, coffee/tea and donuts will be available. The first part is a presentation of the Songs of the Great War, by local historian, Ed Falvo, who will be wearing vintage clothing from the era and playing records on a cylinder phonograph that operates via wind-up power. He will present some history about the causes and what it was like to live in the world at that time.

Then there will be a break for a complimentary soup and sandwiches lunch served at noon. The second part of the program will be the viewing of an allegorical musical movie beginning at 1 p.m.

World War I gets a musical treatment in a series of a song-and-dance vignettes. Throughout it follows the Smith family, stand-ins for the British working class, who initially view the war with sunny optimism. But after the Smith boys, Jack (Malcolm McFee), Freddie, Harry (Maurice Roëves) and George (Paul Shelley), witness the reality of trench warfare, their illusions are shattered, and the best they can hope for is survival.

The movie runs 2 hours and 40 minutes, but it is worth it and will keep your interest. After the movie ends there will be a quick discussion with the viewers and end by 3 p.m. A full day is planned, but visitors are welcome to attend for any or all of the program.

Funding of the program and meal provided is by the Beechview Area Concerned Citizens and the Beechview Historical Society. To pre-register or for more information call 412-277-2810 or 412-583-0176 or email beechviewhistoricalsociety@gmail.com. Check out the Beechview Historical Society - Joe Walters Facebook page.