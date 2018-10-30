Holy Apostles Festival of Praise

A Festival of Praise will take place at Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert The Great Church, 3171 Churchview Ave., in Baldwin on November 10 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Theme for the evening is Accepting Godâ€™s Love and Mercy. Motivational contemporary worship music will be provided by Holy Apostles praise band, guest speaker and homilist is Fr. Joe Freedy.Â Father Joe has been described as a contemporary speaker, in touch with the moment, someone who understands real life, is reflective and also contemplative.

Light refreshments will follow. All are welcome to attend.