Five for Life to plant trees for newborns

Parents living near and around South Side Park with children born in April and early May 2018 at UPMC-Magee Womens Hospital a card in their discharge packet telling them about “Plant Five For Life.”

If they received one they should register at: https://www.plantfiveforlife.org/rsvp to join in for a planting celebration along Sterling Trail in South Side Park on November 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to plant five trees for each child in celebration and to support healthy growth and development.

This planting is being done in collaboration with Friends of South Side Park, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Hilltop Alliance and with the support of Plant Five for Life, Allegheny County Conservation District, the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division and the PGH Mobile Tool Box.