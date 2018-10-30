DHS Holiday Project is collecting gift donations at county drop-off locations

The DHS Holiday Project is collecting new, unwrapped gifts for children and youth who receive services through the Department of Human Services (DHS) Office of Children, Youth and Families.

While all gift donations are appreciated, there is a particular need for:

• Warm winter wear for ages 0-18 (hats, gloves, mittens, scarves)

• Baby necessities (blankets, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, bibs)

• Board books for babies and toddlers

• Board games for all ages – to be played individually, with siblings, or as a family

• Dolls and action figures in a full range of skin tones

• Sports equipment, including basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls

• LEGO and Mega Bloks sets

Unwrapped gifts will be collected from November 1 through December 1 and may be taken to any of the following drop-off locations:

• County Executive’s Office, 101 County Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

• Family Courthouse, 440 Ross Street, Suite 3020, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

• Allegheny County Health Department, Administration Building Lobby, 542 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

• City County Federal Credit Union, 220 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

• Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, First Floor Lobby, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

• Curves, 301 Old Washington Pike, Carnegie, PA 15106

• Keystone Canine Club, 5167 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks should be made payable to “The DHS Donation Fund” with “Holiday Project” written in the memo line. Checks may be sent to Holiday Project Coordinator, Department of Human Services, One Smithfield Street, First Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Opportunities to receive and fulfill a child’s wish list are also available. To request a child’s name and wish list and/or for more information about this process, please contact the Event and Donations Team at EventandDonationsTeam@AlleghenyCounty.US or 412-350-3428.

For additional information about the Holiday Project, drop-off locations times, and for a list of gift ideas, visit: http://www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/holidayproject.aspx.