South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Knoxville CC meets Thur.

 
October 30, 2018



The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place.

The agenda will include: Erin Tobin, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy; Sally Stadelman, City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections; Community partner updates; and, Neighborhood updates from the audience.

The next KCC bi-monthly KCC Forum is Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 610 Brownsville Road. Topics for the evening include: Understanding Sexual Harassment and What Medications are Considered Opioids?

 
