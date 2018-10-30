ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zoning Board hearings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

October 30, 2018



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 222/18 on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Jared Decker, applicant, and South Side Works City Apartments LLC, owner, for 455 S. 26th Street/2639 Sidney Street (12-H-265-3) in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests use of first floor as animal care (general).

Variance: 911.04.A.4: Use as animal care (general) is not permitted in SP-5 zone.

Zone case 222/18 on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Crews Contracting LLC, applicant and owner, for 806-808 Selby Way in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests new four-story single-family attached dwellings with integral parking and rooftop decks.

Variances: 903.03.E.2: Maximum height three stories permitted and four stories proposed; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested for rooftop decks.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/01/2018 21:31