South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

South Pittsburgh area Housing Court

 
October 30, 2018



The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Malcolm Rankin, 182 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM110.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Ken Slaby, 569 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 403.42A.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Delores and Ernest Yeckel, 367 Woodruff Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Lynn and Mark Leyenaar, 743 Omaha Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Sivram Bandhu and Prasad Margabandhu, 344 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Covenant Church on the Hill, 65 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Rebecca Rush, 281 Wade Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi’s Courtroom:

• Timothy Roper, 444 Bailey Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi’s Courtroom:

• Wells Farog Bank NA, 124 Cologne Street, 16th Ward, Code 614.02.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik’s office (Pittsburgh’s 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.

 
