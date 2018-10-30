South Pittsburgh area Housing Court cases before Judge Ricciardi on Nov. 5

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Four Ball LLC, 2939 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Anthony Arnold, 0 Becks Run Road (31F-55), 16th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Magdalena Pfeifer, 2436 Charcot Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Karen and Bevan Jr., 301 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Peter Rauch Co., 0 Dawes Street (13N-85), 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• 2600 Southside Assoc. LP, 2600 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, F1011.2.

• 2600 Southside Assoc. LP, 2600 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, F505.1.

• 2600 Southside Assoc. LP, 2600 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code F505.1.

• 2600 Southside Assoc. LP, 2600 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code F1004.02.

• Kimberly and Matthew Mergo, 2128 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.10, 304.7.

• Frank and Ruth Hackel, 2333 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Jeff Sassano, 2628 Edwards Way, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Valerie Long, 531 Engstler Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Pam and Robert Weid, 435 Fisher Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Ryan Hoelzeman, 430 Gorgas Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Alla and Elizabeth Snodgrass, 25 Kosciusko Way, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• 412 Properties LLC, 2510 Larkins Way, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Nico Homes Inc., 430 McManus Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Natalya Voynarovskaya, 334 Mountain Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Amy and Ron Zeppieri, 408 Mountain Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3, 302.4.

• Murrer & Co. Inc., 526 Mountain Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3, 302.4.

• Rachael Budd, 445 Mt. Joseph Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Norman Jaquay, 504 Ormsby Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Tonapah Property LP, 516 Ormsby Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• GKS Development Inc., 613 Ormsby Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Janet A. Bauer Corp., 133 S. 23rd Street, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• PPREF A LLC, 2111 Salisbury Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.3, 307.1, 301.3.

• Mark Anderson, 2511 Sarah Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Joseph and Lena Goldstein, 0 Sarah Street (12M-162), 16th Ward, Code 302.4, 301.3.

• Ron Sabarese, 309 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Thomas Friend, 2421 Wrights Way, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• James Jancosko, 1318 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• 1720 Partners LLC, 0 E. Carson Street (12E-373), 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Elaine Benedetto and Ashley Kichta, 130 Hackstown Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Kathleen Plummer, 1938 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 304.7, 305.4, 304.10, 304.9, 302.7.

• Cynthia Bruno, 2367 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Jiangyang Zhang, 2434 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Nizar Sandi, 1707 Sidney Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Cecelia Hass, 1113 St. Martin Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.3, 301.3.

• Hannah and Jacob Lifson, 1600 St. Patrick Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Timothy Roper, 444 Bailey Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Pgh. Burgers & Fries Inc., 2428 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Anthony Arnold, 0 Becks Run Road (31F-55), 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Joseph and Kelly Calloway, 2316 Cobden Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Wells Fargo Bank NA, 124 Cologne Street, 16th Ward, Code 614.02.

• Wells Fargo Bank NA (Trustee), 124 Cologne Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Darren and Nicole Rutherford, 2923 Devlin Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• William Maglieri, 2925 Devlin Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Claudio Pereria, 3243 Josphine Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Barbara Harrington, 2629 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Jain Pramodini, 521 Ormsby Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• PPREF A LLC, 2111 Salisbury Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.3, 407.1, 301.3.

• William Schaefer, 55 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Nancy Mason, Susan Mason, Thomas Mason, 1617 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Columbia Gas of PA Inc., 0 Stromberg Street (13H-268), 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Philomena Wolfram, 1900 Baldauf Street, 17th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Ravi Kondaveeti, 1500 Bingham Street, 17th Ward, Code 108.2.

• Micar Industries LLC, 1825 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 604.3.

• Industry Enterprises LLC, 1018 E. Warrington Avenue, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• JEK 4 Investments LLC, 173 Monastery Avenue, 17th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Kirklin Klett, 185 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Code 922.02.

• GHG Holdings LP, 920 PJ McArdle Roadway, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

• James and Leslee Gremba, 2417 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.10.

• William Schaefer, 1119 St. Martin Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Jordan Dykla, 1121 St. Martin Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Milton Jones, 1123 St. Martin Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.