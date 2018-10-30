Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and cases

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court October 18 cases in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom are:

• Clement Okoye, 200 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris, Dismissed, Abated.

• James Ritson, 315 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Jerry Kadales, 124 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4-F, Early Trash; 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Saderia Wiley, 219 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Debbie Scheiger, 223 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Continued to October 30.

• Debbie Scheiger, 4 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Continued to October 30.

• Debbie Scheiger, 5 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Eric Grayson, 243 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris, Fined $596.87.

• Michael Watt, 2 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Fined $96.87.

• Michael Flores, 174 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Continued to October 30.

• Theresa Shuerle, 196 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Weeds, Continued to October 30.

• Cecelia Grant, 218 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Continued to October 30.

• Valerie Tuner, 210 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Fined $96.87.

• Carol Flannery, 212 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Dismissed, Abated.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds, Continued to October 30.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Donald Vietmeier, 117 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Debbie Schweiger, 5 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Debbie Schweiger, 417 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Svetlana Burns, 150 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Frank Sciulli,224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Noah Verbit, 129 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Ebony Taylor, 203 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Darnell Taylor, 188 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Nurudeen Lasisi, 419 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds.

All Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.