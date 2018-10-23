ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Real estate transactions for issue of Oct. 23, 2018

 
October 23, 2018



16th Ward

Julie Scarpo to Lisa Zosky at 3202 Jane St. for $221,000.

Hajjah Holdings LLC to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2619 Josephine St. for $205,000.

Hajjah Holdings LLC to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2621 Josephine St. for $210,000.

Terri Butler to Erin McManus at 2310 Larkins Way for $184,000.

Rearden Properties LLC to Gavin and Melanie Robb at 2517 Leticoe St. for $117,500.

Brendan Davis to BDRE LLC at 235 Rinne St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,474).

John Lawler to Nicholas Latterner at 130 S 22nd St. Unit 3D for $152,000.

Anthony Deane to Evan Biedenbach at 2734 Shelly St. for $159,000.

Richard Murray to L7 Holdings Limited LLC at 5 Sterling St. for $79,900.

Georgia Murphy to Robert Felix Jr. at 2419 Wrights Way for $135,000.

17th Ward

Michael Price to MC Reconstruction LLC at 1761 Arlington Ave. for $30,000.

1300-1304 Muriel Street L.P. to Muriel Street Assoc. L.P. at 1300 Muriel St. for $675,000.

Janet Meis trustee to Anthony Costa at 1932 Shamokin St. for $50,000.

18th Ward

Frank Mosesso to Kaitlyn DeGregorio and Mario Neal DeGregorio Jr. at 319 Camfield St. for $180,000.

Li's Investment & Management LLC to Harrison and Kasimira Riley at 737 McLain St. for $105,000.

29th Ward

Cynthia Woods to Christopher Wayne Robinson at 334 Birmingham Ave. for $23,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $62,928) by sheriff's deed.

Mary Tomko to First Brownsville Tr 1026080 at 2608 Churchview Ave. for $15,300.

David Smoshkovitz trustee to Magomed Magomedov at 303 Kirk Ave. for $24,000.

Megan Lynn Casey to Christopher Rys at 2440 Valera Ave. for $99,900.

Diane Pillow to Edward and Maryam Williams at 2505 Waterman Ave. for $127,000.

30th Ward

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Edgar Bahena and Alma Rosa Valdespino Leon at 129 Bausman St. for $8,100.

Mt. Oliver

Estate of Leslie Ruitherford to Wells Fargo Bank NA trustee at 104 Fulton Place for $3,394 by sheriff's deed.

Robert Bryden to Thomas Self at 198 Ormsby Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,026).

Michael Sentner to Candice Achenbach at 214 Stamm Ave. for $90,000.

 
