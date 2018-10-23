Real estate transactions for issue of Oct. 23, 2018
16th Ward
Julie Scarpo to Lisa Zosky at 3202 Jane St. for $221,000.
Hajjah Holdings LLC to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2619 Josephine St. for $205,000.
Hajjah Holdings LLC to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2621 Josephine St. for $210,000.
Terri Butler to Erin McManus at 2310 Larkins Way for $184,000.
Rearden Properties LLC to Gavin and Melanie Robb at 2517 Leticoe St. for $117,500.
Brendan Davis to BDRE LLC at 235 Rinne St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,474).
John Lawler to Nicholas Latterner at 130 S 22nd St. Unit 3D for $152,000.
Anthony Deane to Evan Biedenbach at 2734 Shelly St. for $159,000.
Richard Murray to L7 Holdings Limited LLC at 5 Sterling St. for $79,900.
Georgia Murphy to Robert Felix Jr. at 2419 Wrights Way for $135,000.
17th Ward
Michael Price to MC Reconstruction LLC at 1761 Arlington Ave. for $30,000.
1300-1304 Muriel Street L.P. to Muriel Street Assoc. L.P. at 1300 Muriel St. for $675,000.
Janet Meis trustee to Anthony Costa at 1932 Shamokin St. for $50,000.
18th Ward
Frank Mosesso to Kaitlyn DeGregorio and Mario Neal DeGregorio Jr. at 319 Camfield St. for $180,000.
Li's Investment & Management LLC to Harrison and Kasimira Riley at 737 McLain St. for $105,000.
29th Ward
Cynthia Woods to Christopher Wayne Robinson at 334 Birmingham Ave. for $23,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $62,928) by sheriff's deed.
Mary Tomko to First Brownsville Tr 1026080 at 2608 Churchview Ave. for $15,300.
David Smoshkovitz trustee to Magomed Magomedov at 303 Kirk Ave. for $24,000.
Megan Lynn Casey to Christopher Rys at 2440 Valera Ave. for $99,900.
Diane Pillow to Edward and Maryam Williams at 2505 Waterman Ave. for $127,000.
30th Ward
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Edgar Bahena and Alma Rosa Valdespino Leon at 129 Bausman St. for $8,100.
Mt. Oliver
Estate of Leslie Ruitherford to Wells Fargo Bank NA trustee at 104 Fulton Place for $3,394 by sheriff's deed.
Robert Bryden to Thomas Self at 198 Ormsby Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,026).
Michael Sentner to Candice Achenbach at 214 Stamm Ave. for $90,000.
