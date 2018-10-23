ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

URA in Your Neighborhood will advise businesses in S.S.

 
October 23, 2018



The Urban Redevelopment Authority will be in South Side on October 30 to let area businesses know what kind of resources are available to help them.

URA in Your Neighborhood: South Side will be at the South Side Welcome Center, 1100 E. Carson Street, from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Business owners are welcome to stop in to talk with staff from the URA’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to learn about financing programs and resources for new and existing businesses, including the new Micro-Enterprise Loan Program.

For more information, contact Josette Fitzgibbons at 412-255-6686 or jfitzgibbons@ura.org.

 
