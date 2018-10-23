Scout raising funds for Veterans Memorial

Carrick Boy Scout Luke Lipowcan is raising money to create a Veterans Memorial Monument in front of the Veterans' section of the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery as part of his community service project to become an Eagle Scout.

Luke plans to plan, develop and give leadership to his fellow scouts, friends and family in the project. In addition, the project includes cleaning up the garden near the Veterans' section.

"In this way, guests visiting and honoring those who have served can also feel welcomed as they see the monument and garden and make the area more pleasing to view. It is also to remember and than those who have served for our country in the armed forces," Luke wrote in asking for support.

He is seeking donations for the project, estimated to cost $4,000. Donations may be made in his name and sent to: Luke Lipowcan, 82 Bethesda Street, Pittsburgh PA 15227 or through a GoFundMe at: https://goo.gl/goGSTP.

Luke anticipates completing the project by November 12. For more information, contact Luke at: lukelipow123@gmail.com.