The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation recently completed their annual elections for the non-profit organization’s Board of Directors.

During the elections, five directors were elected or re-elected to the Board. New members are: Gale Schwartz, Bill Athanos and Perry Ninness. Returning Board members are: Joe Rewis and Therese Moss.

For more information about the MWCDC, contact info@mwcdc.org or call 412-481-3220.